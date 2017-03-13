Fourth-seeded UM women to host NCAA Tournament opener against Florida Gulf Coast

1:58 UM baseball coach after series victory over Georgia Tech Pause

1:43 Three happy Hurricanes

0:45 Larrañaga and Hurricanes react after selected to play in NCAA basketball tournament

0:45 Larrañaga talks about UM's first round game against Michigan State

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine