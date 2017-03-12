Hurricanes will face Michigan State in NCAA first round Friday

The University of Miami Hurricanes are headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Michigan State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Canes (21-11) are seeded No. 8 and the Spartans (19-14) are No. 9.
Upon announcing the bracket, CBS analyst Seth Davis said he is looking forward to watching the second-round matchup between Michigan State and top-seeded Kansas, a statement that did not sit well with the Hurricane faithful gathered at the campus Rathskeller bar for the Selection Sunday watch party.
“We’re going dancing on Friday, a very exciting day for our Hurricane basketball family,” UM coach Jim Larranaga shouted into a microphone. “Seth Davis said he’s looking forward to seeing Kansas against Michigan State in the next round (the crowd booed). I guess he’s never seen us play.”
The coach urged fans who watch the game on TV to “Yell very loud, I’m sure we’ll hear you, and then it will be us against Kansas in the next round.”
It is Miami’s ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and third in six years under Larranaga. UM’s best finishes were Sweet 16 appearances in 2000, 2013, and last year, when the Hurricanes entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed and were eliminated by eventual national champion Villanova.
In what has become an almost-annual tradition since Larranaga took over the program six years ago, Hurricane players, coaches, cheerleaders, fans, and the pep band gathered at the campus Rathskeller bar to await their fate. They erupted into celebration upon seeing their logo pop up on the jumbo T.V. screen.
Just like last year, there was no question the Hurricanes (21-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) were going to get an invitation to the NCAA Tournament. The only questions were what they’d be seeded, where they are going and their opening opponent.
Although they started the season with many questions after losing Angel Rodriguez, Sheldon McClellan and Tonye Jekiri from the Sweet 16 team, the Canes slowly but surely worked their way into the national conversation with signature home wins over then-No. 9 North Carolina (77-62) and then-No. 10 Duke (55-50), and an overtime road win at Virginia.
They broke into the Top 25 at No. 25 after the Duke win, but dropped out the following week after ending the regular season with back-to-back losses at Virginia Tech and Florida State – both of whom made the NCAA Tournament.
Miami is ranked 42 in the Ratings Percentage Index, was 3-3 in neutral sites, 4-6 on road courts, and 7-5 over the final 12 games. MSU has a 51 RPI, was 10-8 in the Big Ten, had a No. 10 strength of schedule and were 7-5 the final 12 games.
