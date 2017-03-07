FIU baseball pounds UM 12-1 in three-hitter

The FIU Panthers seemed like they might achieve the unfathomable Tuesday night at Mark Light Field against a University of Miami team that nearly didn’t do what it had done the previous 3,248 games.
But in the seventh inning of the first regular-season baseball game between the neighboring schools since 2008, UM’s Carl Chester singled up the middle to break up a no-hitter by right-handed senior Robert Garcia.
The Panthers were more than happy with an absolute beat-down of the forlorn Hurricanes, winning this one with a 12-1 three-hit drubbing on UM’s home turf at Mark Light Field. It was the largest margin of victory ever by FIU against UM.
In the finest outing of his college career, Garcia (1-2) allowed the one hit and four walks in a career-long seven innings – four days after he pitched four inning against Manhattan College. He struck out nine Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes, off to their worst start since 1987, fell to 4-7. Four of the seven games coming into Tuesday night had been shut-out losses.
FIU (6-6) has now won four in a row and meet the Hurricanes again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FIU Baseball Stadium. The Panthers came into the game with a 24-92 all-time record against the Canes, including a loss the last time the two teams met in the 2015 NCAA Coral Gables Regional.
After a shaky start to the first inning, UM right-handed freshman starter Greg Veliz settled down to strike out the final batter of that frame on the way to a career-high seven after five. Veliz (0-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits, one of them a solo home run by JC Escarra, the Panther who graduated from Mater Academy in Hialeah.
FIU scored one in the first, four in the sixth and another seven in the eighth, with Escarra knocking in four runs.
UM’s Johnny Ruiz led off the ninth with a double for the Canes’ second hit of the night and Romy Gonzalez drove him home with a single to end the shutout.
