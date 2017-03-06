University of Miami

March 6, 2017 6:34 PM

Canes to unveil special post-season uniforms

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

It remains to be seen how the University of Miami men’s and women’s basketball teams fare in the post-season, but one thing is for sure – they’ll look fashionable, win or lose.

UM is one of nine schools that got special customized post-season uniforms from adidas. The others are: Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

 
Greg Cote
Hurricanes’ men’s, women’s basketball teams are good. But are they special? March will tell

The “Create Yours” uniform collection features design elements that are specific to Miami, and the men’s team will unveil it Wednesday at noon for the Canes’ Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament opener against Syracuse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The collection features mesh fabric, and French terrycloth wipe zones for the games’ sweatiest moments. Trim on the inside of the jersey neck reads “#itsallabouttheu” and the shorts have a print meant to represent a hurricane.

Players will wear Dame 3 sneakers with a midsole design inspired by the Doppler radar used to track incoming hurricanes.

Related content

University of Miami

Suggested for you

Comments

Team Stats



Sports Videos