Miami Hurricanes baseball is shut out for fourth time this season

The University of Miami baseball team has at least two serious problems: hitting and fielding – or more accurately, a lack thereof.
The Hurricanes were shut out at home to Dartmouth 5-0 Sunday in the third and final game of their weekend series. They are 4-6 overall in a 56-game regular season, with two mid-week games coming up against FIU and their opening Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Georgia Tech coming to Coral Gables next weekend.
Sunday’s lackluster performance marked the fourth shutout-loss of the young season for UM, and first series loss to a team not in a Power-5 conference since May of 2009 against Bethune-Cookman.
UM, which entered the game hitting .179 as a team, had eight hits Sunday and stranded 10 runners, including two in the bottom of the ninth at Mark Light Field. The Canes are now batting .184.
Add to that two throwing errors and one fielding error – 15 now for the season – which led to three unearned runs Sunday.
The Hurricanes’ pitching for the most part has proven the strength of this team, though Sunday’s left-handed starter Michael Mediavilla dropped to 0-3 with a 5.84 ERA. Mediavilla lasted five innings, allowing all five runs (two earned) on seven hits, two walks and a wild pitch. He had three strikeouts.
To illustrate their woes despite some strong pitching, the Canes’ Friday-night ace Jesse Lepore is 1-2 with a 0.90 ERA.
FIU (5-6) comes to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday, and Miami travels to FIU for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday.
After losing to Manhattan College in the first game of a four-game weekend series, FIU won the next three in a row against the Jaspers.
