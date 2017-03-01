No spring game for UM Hurricanes football this year. All practices closed to public.

The University of Miami will soon embark on its first phase of the competition to find the replacement for former starting quarterback Brad Kaaya.
But the public will not have a chance to see any of it.
The Hurricanes announced their spring football schedule on Wednesday, saying in a written release that “all spring practices will be closed to the public’’ and that “Miami will not host a spring game due to the ongoing renovations at Hard Rock Stadium.”
Last month, UM athletic director Blake James addressed the spring game issue.
“Obviously, if you have a spring game you want to have it at your stadium,’’ James said. “Due to the renovations that are ongoing at Hard Rock Stadium we’re not going to have a spring game there. Then it’s really figuring out what makes sense for us as a program and those are things we’re still trying to finalize...’’
Last year’s spring game was at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The public also was invited to attend a scrimmage at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.
Of this year’s 15 spring sessions, all except the two not listed (April 8 and 15) will be open to the media for the first 15 minutes. The final session, on April 22, is at Boca Raton High School, coach Mark Richt’s alma mater.
Though the Hurricanes are calling each session a “practice,’’ the two closed sessions and final one will likely be run in a scrimmage format.
Per Miami, here are the practices (closed to public):
▪ Tuesday, March 21 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Thursday, March 23 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Saturday, March 25 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Tuesday, March 28 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Thursday, March 30 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Saturday, April 1 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Tuesday, April 4 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Thursday, April 6 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Tuesday, April 11 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Thursday, April 13 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Tuesday, April 18 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Thursday, April 20 (9:30 a.m.)
▪ Saturday, April 22 (12 p.m.) at Boca Raton High.
