No time to celebrate Duke win. Hokies await Canes Monday

Duke win? What Duke win?
The University of Miami men’s basketball team, which was engulfed by jubilant students on the court Saturday after stunning then-No. 10 Duke 55-50, had to put that victory in the rearview mirror almost immediately.
The Hurricanes on Sunday hopped on a plane to Blacksburg, Va., where Monday night at 9 they face a Virginia Tech team that has won four of its past five games.
Miami is also on a hot streak, coming off back-to-back wins over then-No. 18 Virginia on the road and Duke. Those victories, and UM’s 6-1 record in recent weeks, caught the attention of AP voters, who ranked the Canes No. 25 in this week’s poll, released Monday. UM (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) is one of seven ACC teams ranked.
With two games remaining in the regular season, both the Canes and Hokies (20-8, 9-7) are jockeying for position in the ACC Tournament. The Hokies are 14-1 at home this season and shooting at a torrid pace. They are coming off a 91-75 win against Boston College in which they shot 67.4 percent from the field, 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) from three-point range, and 80 percent from the free throw line (17-of-20).
Ty Outlaw was 5-for-5 from the perimeter, and Justin Biggs shot 4-of-6 from long range.
Miami beat Duke with tenacious defense and a standout performance from freshman Bruce Brown, who on Monday was named ACC Freshman of the Week. Brown scored 25 points against the Blue Devils, and scored 30 against North Carolina a few weeks before.
The Hurricanes held Duke to their lowest point total since 2009, and the 50 points was 32 below their season average of 80.1. The Blue Devils shot 31.8 percent overall and 23.8 percent from three-point range.
Tech is eager to beat UM after losing to the Canes 74-68 on Feb. 8 in Miami. Davon Reed had 18 points for Miami in that game.
No. 25 UM men at Virginia Tech
When: Monday, 9 p.m.
Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.
Records: UM (20-8, 10-6 ACC), VaTech (20-8, 9-7 ACC)
TV/Radio: ESPN2, WQAM-560 AM
Scouting Report: The Hurricanes beat the Hokies 74-68 on Feb. 8. Miami is coming off back-to-back upsets of ranked teams -- beating No. 18 Virginia on the road and No. 10 Duke at home on Saturday. Freshman Bruce Brown scored a total of 55 points against North Carolina and Duke. There is a logjam near the top of the ACC standings, so all the teams are jockeying for seeds and byes.
