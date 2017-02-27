Running back Gus Edwards to transfer from Miami Hurricanes to Rutgers

University of Miami running back Gus Edwards has found a new home.
Edwards, from Staten Island, New York, will be transferring to Rutgers University in New Jersey, according to a report by Scout.com.
Edwards’ former high school coach, Jim Munson, told Scout that Edwards will graduate UM in May and will arrive at Rutgers in June.
UM coach Mark Richt wished Edwards “good luck’’ in a tweet after the news was released by Scout.
The 6-1, 230-pounder has one season of eligibility remaining and can play immediately, after he receives his degree, because of NCAA graduate transfer rules.
Edwards reappeared late in the 2016 Miami lineup after disappearing from UM’s offense early in the season, but missed all of the 2015 season with a Lisfranc fracture that required five screws and a metal plate be surgically inserted into his left foot.
When he returned, his 271 yards and 49 carries (5.5 yards per carry) in the 2016 regular season were still his fewest in the three seasons he saw playing time. He scored one touchdown.
After the Russell Athletic Bowl, Edwards ended 2016 with 59 carries for 290 yards and one touchdown.
Edwards began to get more chances this past season after three consecutive UM losses, with three carries in a losing effort at Notre Dame, then six carries against Pitt, 11 against Virginia, five at North Carolina State and 11 against Duke.
Edwards’ season high 106 yards and a touchdown on seven carries came against FAMU in the opener.
Edwards ran for 338 yards (5.1-yard average) and five touchdowns his freshman season in 2013 and for 349 yards (5.7-yard average) and six touchdowns in 2014.
His final numbers: 186 carries for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Returning next season will be starter Mark Walton, a rising junior; up-and-comer Travis Homer, a rising sophomore; and Trayone Gray, a junior who redshirted this season while rehabbing from a torn ACL. The Canes signed running back Robert Burns, a Gulliver Prep grad, earlier this month.
