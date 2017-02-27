Hurricanes break into AP poll at No. 25

It took until the final week of the regular season, but the University of Miami men’s basketball team finally got some love from Associated Press voters.
The Hurricanes (20-8, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) squeaked into the Top 25 at No. 25 on Monday afternoon, after back-to-back wins over then-No. 18 Virginia on the road and No. 10 Duke at home. They had very little time to savor their Saturday victory over the Blue Devils because they are on the road at Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. Monday, and then at No. 15 Florida State on Saturday.
“We still have two huge games ahead of us,” UM coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Those two teams are 31-1 at home. FSU is undefeated at home. As satisfying as this win was, our work is still ahead of us.”
Miami, which got 123 votes, is one of seven ACC teams in the Top 25, behind No. 5 North Carolina (25-5), No. 8 Louisville (23-6), No. 15 Florida State (23-6), No. 17 Duke (22-7), No. 19 Notre Dame (22-7), and No. 23 Virginia (29-9).
POLL ALERT: Kansas is new No. 1 in men's hoops; Gonzaga falls to No. 4 after loss to BYU; UCLA, North Carolina rise https://t.co/WvXnFrhhGN pic.twitter.com/WrhFvsUcsK— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 27, 2017
UM has wins this season over UNC, Duke and Virginia, and their loss to Louisville was by five points on the road. Miami is ranked 38 on the latest Ratings Percentage Index and No. 29 on KenPom.
