UM football future rising in the rankings with new quarterback commit

The University of Miami’s football future appears to be rising.
With UM all-time passer Brad Kaaya off to the NFL Draft and six quarterbacks vying to take his place in 2017, another young quarterback has thrown his name in contention – for 2018 and beyond.
Four-star prospect Artur Sitkowski, a highly rated pro-style quarterback from Old Bridge, N.J. who now plays at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, pledged his commitment Saturday night to the Miami Hurricanes recruiting Class of 2018.
“I love Miami,’’ Sitkowski told InsidetheU.com last week. “What [Mark Richt] is bringing there is tremendous. He has a great track record of coaching quarterbacks. …Everywhere he’s went he’s stayed loyal to that program.’’
It's a great day to be a rifle armed Hurricane! WOW!! U Family!!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) February 26, 2017
Max Preps lists Sitkowski as throwing for 1,190 yards as a junior at Old Bridge in 2016, with five passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had another 254 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.
Sitkowski, listed by recruiting sites as 6-5 and between 205 and 215 pounds, is the first quarterback prospect who has committed to Miami’s 2018 class. That class, with 12 verbal commits, has risen to No. 2 nationally, according to 247Sports, behind only Penn State. As of Sunday morning, Rivals had UM’s 2018 class at No. 3, behind Penn State and Notre Dame.
The 247Sports’ composite rankings have Sitkowski as the nation’s No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 75 recruit, regardless of position.
Rivals has Sitkowski rated No. 5 at his position.
ESPN.com lists Sitkowski as the seventh best quarterback in the nation and 118th best player, regardless of position.
Going into 2017, the Hurricanes will have quarterbacks Malik Rosier, Jack Allison, Vincent Testaverde, Evan Shirreffs and newcomers Cade Weldon and N’Kosi Perry battling to win the starting job.
