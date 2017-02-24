Gators shut out Miami to open series

-Alex Faedo tossed a career-high 8 2/3 shutout innings to lift the No. 2 Florida Gators to a 1-0 win over the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes on Friday to give coach Kevin O'Sullivan his 400th career victory. It was Florida’s first shutout win of the season and the second straight year the Gators opened their regular-season series against Miami with a shutout.
Pitching in front of an announced crowd of 5,385, The 6-5 junior righty was perfect through 4 1/3 innings before Edgar Michelangeli hit a one-out double to right field in the fifth. Faedo, who could be the first player selected in the MLB Draft in June, gave up just two hits while striking out eight and walking one before exiting with one out left in the game.
The only other hit Faedo surrendered was an infield single down the third-base line by Hurricanes junior Michael Burns in the seventh. UF also allowed a Miami runner on with two outs in the ninth on a fielding error by shortstop Dalton Guthrie and then Johnny Ruiz drew a walk to push Faedo out of the game.
Frank Rubio, a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, earned his first save of the season after striking out Romy Gonzalez.
Florida’s lone run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning. With runners on the corners, sophomore Jonathan India hit a pitch through the left side that bounced off Michelangeli’s glove and into the outfield, allowing Guthrie to trot home with ease.
The Gators (4-1) reached base in each inning and racked up eight hits, but the Hurricanes (2-2) held Florida to just the third-inning run, stranding 10 Florida players on base.
UM starter Jesse Lepore drew the loss despite giving up just the one run in six innings of work. He struck out six and walked two before freshman Albert Maury Jr. threw a pair of shutout innings in relief. It was Lepore’s first losing decision of his Miami career.
