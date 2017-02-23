UM all-time passer Brad Kaaya to be featured on ESPN for Gruden's 'QB Camp' series

Former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, who holds the school’s all-time passing-yardage record of 9,968 yards, is about to get even more publicity heading into the NFL Draft.
Kaaya is one of seven quarterbacks who will be featured on Jon Gruden’s QB Camp series on ESPN.
The popular show is part of the network’s pre-NFL Draft coverage, and will begin its eighth season on April 11 at 8:30 p.m.
Besides Kaaya, the show will feature Joshua Dobbs of Tennessee, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame, Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech, Nathan Peterman of Pittsburgh, Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina and Deshaun Watson of Clemson.
“Kaaya is interesting,’’ Gruden said in a statement distributed by ESPN. “The Hurricanes combine the I-formation with the college spread system, and he’s an interesting passer. He got hit a lot this year, but when he has protection, he can throw the football. He relies on timing and he’s going to be a pocket-passer for someone who really wants to accentuate that.’’
Kaaya is one of nine former Hurricanes who were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
He recently won the accuracy competition in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
In his first public interview last month after declaring for the draft, Kaaya said he went with his “gut feeling’’ to leave college early, though the opinions by NFL analysts on his decision are mixed.
The draft is April 27-29.
Comments