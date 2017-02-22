UM at FIU baseball game postponed because of rain

Mother Nature 1, Miami vs. FIU 0.
The resumption of the baseball series between the Hurricanes and Panthers, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at FIU Baseball Stadium, will have to wait a bit longer.
Day-long torrential rain on Wednesday resulted in the game being postponed until a new date is established.
The teams, which have not met in the regular season since April 2008, were already scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. March 7 at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, 7 p.m. March 8 at FIU Baseball Stadium and 6 p.m. April 26 at Mark Light Field.
UM (2-1) leaves Thursday afternoon for a three-game series at No. 2 Florida (3-0) in Gainesville, with game times at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
FIU (1-2) will be at home against Kent State (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a Saturday doubleheader and 1 p.m. Sunday.
