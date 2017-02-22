University of Miami

February 22, 2017 3:32 PM

UM at FIU baseball game postponed because of rain

By Susan Miller Degnan

Mother Nature 1, Miami vs. FIU 0.

The resumption of the baseball series between the Hurricanes and Panthers, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at FIU Baseball Stadium, will have to wait a bit longer.

Day-long torrential rain on Wednesday resulted in the game being postponed until a new date is established.

The teams, which have not met in the regular season since April 2008, were already scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. March 7 at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, 7 p.m. March 8 at FIU Baseball Stadium and 6 p.m. April 26 at Mark Light Field.

UM (2-1) leaves Thursday afternoon for a three-game series at No. 2 Florida (3-0) in Gainesville, with game times at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

FIU (1-2) will be at home against Kent State (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a Saturday doubleheader and 1 p.m. Sunday.

University of Miami

