Mark Richt and UM football part ways with safety Cedrick Wright

The University of Miami football program has parted ways with safety Cedrick Wright.
Miami released a statement Monday that Wright, who was a true freshman in 2016, “is no longer a member of the football program.’’
Coach Mark Richt said in the release that he “talked to Cedrick and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else. We wish him all the best in his future plans.’’
Wright, a Homestead native who graduated from Miami Gulliver Prep, was primarily a special teams contributor who had six tackles and played in nine games at UM. He was rated a four-star prospect in high school by ESPN and a three-star player by Rivals, 247Sports and Scout.
Wright was suspended by UM for the Nov. 19 North Carolina State game. He also did not travel to Orlando for the Russell Athletic Bowl as one of seven players suspended “for failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program,’’ according to UM in December.
Wright was with former UM receiver Sam Bruce, who was previously dismissed from the team, in a parked car near campus when Bruce was charged with marijuana possession in October. Freshman tight end Jovani Haskins, who also was suspended for the bowl game, was with them. Bruce was the only one charged.
UM already lost safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Jamal Carter to graduation Returners include standout junior Jaquan Johnson, sophomore Romeo Finley and redshirt sophomore Robert Knowles. Redshirt freshman Jeff James also will be back.
Newcomer Amari Carter is a highly rated early-enrollee who will be in the mix to compete for a starting job.
Richt is known for giving players chances to a certain point, and then setting them loose if they repeatedly make poor decisions, though there was no reason given for Wright’s departure.
After he suspended the seven players for the Russell Athletic Bowl, Richt assured that it was “just for the game.’’
“Just getting guys to do things right,’’ the coach said. “…It’s more so me sending a message to guys just saying, ‘Tighten up. Do things right.’ A lot of it is little things. It’s a message to them and to the other guys that we’re going to do things right around here.’’
“…Sometimes you have to take away from them what they like the most to send a message. I’ve been coaching long enough to know that any given morning anything can happen – and probably will. You’re dealing with 100 or so 18- to 22-year-old guys. Their frontal lobes aren’t fully developed at this point. They tend to do first and think later.
“I’ve had a lot of very remorseful guys in my office that are great guys who do stupid things. I did my share of stupid things when I was a player. That’s why we’re here — to help correct and help them grow from it.’’
