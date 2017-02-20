Services set for former Dillard, UM standout Leonard Myers

Leonard Myers, who starred at the University of Miami before playing on the New England Patriots’ first Super Bowl championship team, died Friday morning at a Fort Lauderdale hospital after a battle with cancer.
Services were set for Myers with the wake set for Friday night and the funeral on Saturday. A Dillard High alumni party is set in Myers’ honor as well.
A wake will be held Friday at McWhite Funeral Home at 3501 Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale from 5-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mount Bethel Baptist Church at 901 NW 11 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. A repast will follow at Escape Restaraunt at 1451 NW 31 Avenue in Lauderhill.
A cornerback who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2002, Myers signed with Butch Davis and Miami after an exceptional high school career at Dillard in which he was one of the most highly sought-out recruits in the nation.
Myers was a starter for parts of three seasons from 1997-2000 and was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2001. Myers spent part of two seasons with the Patriots and also spent time with the Jets, Saints and Lions.
“He was such a great young man,” Davis said on Friday afternoon.
“This is a very sad day for all of us who knew him. What I will always remember about Leonard was that he had the most charismatic smile. And he was always smiling, whether he was in the hallway, at practice or in a game. He loved life, he loved playing football. I will miss that gigantic smile.”
