Sloppy Miami Hurricanes (six errors) fall to Rutgers 17-6 in baseball

A 50-minute, five-error, five-run fourth inning all but doomed the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field.
Rutgers scored those five runs, then added eight in the next three innings to give the Scarlet Knights their first victory of 2017 and hand the Hurricanes their first loss.
Final score after four hours: 17-6, with the Hurricanes committing six errors.
UM’s media guide doesn’t list the last time the Hurricanes committed that many errors, but in 1994, UM eliminated Auburn from the College World Series with a 7-5 victory in Omaha despite Miami’s six errors.
“One of our infielders walked out in front of a bus this morning and it went between his legs,’’ UM coach Jim Morris told reporters in Omaha that day. “That’s one of the ugliest wins we’ve ever had.’’
UM’s record for errors in one game is nine, done four times, most “recently’’ against Ohio State on March 20, 1962.
Fast-forward to Sunday’s game, in which UM (2-1) never led Rutgers (1-2) after left-handed starter Michael Mediavilla allowed a first-inning run on two doubles.
Mediavilla, a 6-5, 225-pound junior who is from Hialeah and went 11-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 18 starts last season, lasted 3.1 innings. He allowed six runs – three earned – on four hits and two walks, with two strikeouts, for the loss.
Rutgers reliever Eric Reardon, a freshman pitching in his college debut, won despite allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks in one inning.
It was the Scarlet Knights’ first victory against UM since the same date in 2011, snapping a 16-game losing streak.
UM used six pitchers who allowed a combined 16 hits and nine walks.
Miami freshman catcher Michael Amditis had an eventful day, with three hits (including a double) for three RBI and a run scored. He also committed two throwing errors.
Junior-college transfer Michael Burns also had two errors. Burns singled and reached base twice, with a stolen base.
The Canes scored three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Amditis’ single brought home Edgar Michelangeli (hit by pitch) and Carl Chester’s single scored Amditis and Chris Barr.
In the fifth, Romy Gonzalez (double) and Michelangeli (walk) scored on Amditis’ double and Chris Barr (walk) scored on James Davison’s single.
For Rutgers, St. Thomas Aquinas High graduate and Pembroke Pines resident Jawuan Harris had another outstanding game. After Harris hit two home runs in UM’s 8-4 victory Saturday, he reached base five of six times Sunday, with two doubles and four runs scored.
