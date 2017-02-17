Miami Hurricanes win baseball opener against Rutgers 3-0

Did someone say “small ball?’’
That someone was University of Miami baseball coach Jim Morris earlier in the week, when he noted that UM was “not going to be a power team.’’
But in the second inning of the Hurricanes’ season opener Friday night at Mark Light Field, sophomore Romy Gonzalez blasted a two-run homer far beyond the left-field fence to flex some muscle and put the Canes up 2-0 en route to a 3-0 victory over Rutgers.
Morris did predict that his team would “not score that many runs.’’
The Hurricanes had only four hits, including Gonzalez’s second career homer and junior-college transfer Brandon Gali’s single, also in the second inning. Gonzalez knocked home Edgar Michelangeli, who had walked.
Designated hitter Johnny Ruiz singled and scored UM’s third run in the eighth on a two-out error by Rutgers second baseman Christian Campbell.
Right-handed junior Jesse Lepore was dominant in his first Friday-night start on the mound for the Canes, allowing two hits, no walks and no runs in his six innings, with seven strikeouts for the victory.
Lepore was replaced in the seventh by sophomore righty Andrew Cabezas, who immediately got in trouble by walking sophomore Jawuan Harris, a Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas alum. Harris stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. But Cabezas got Tom Marcinczyk to foul out, struck out Nick Matera looking and ended the inning by drawing a ground out to first.
Closer Frankie Bartow came in to get the final three outs for UM.
Before the game, former UM football star Artie Burns, who just completed his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, threw out the first pitch.
The crowd observed moments of silence for UM coach Jim Morris’ father, James W. Morris Jr., who died late last year; and the late Bob McDaniel, the father of director of baseball operations and camps Robert McDaniel.
