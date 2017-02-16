Out with the bat-cracking boomers and in with small ball as UM opens 2017 baseball season

0:45 Miami billionaire Jeffrey Soffer donates $14 million to UM Pause

1:03 Cancer survivor Michael Burns to debut as UM starter

1:15 UM's Jim Morris talks baseball, season

1:19 Animation of the announced University of Miami practice facility

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:19 Marlins' submariner Ziegler on his pitching style

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

1:37 Geena Davis encourages others to push for gender equality in Hollywood

0:49 Trump names Alexander Acosta as pick for Labor Secretary