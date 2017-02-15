Short-handed Hurricanes begin critical stretch with win over Georgia Tech

For the second year in a row, the University of Miami men’s basketball team will have to face the critical final stretch of the season without point guard Ja’Quan Newton.
Newton, a junior starter and the team’s second-leading scorer, was suspended three games for violating team rules, the school announced before Wednesday night’s game against Georgia Tech. He will also miss Saturday’s game against Clemson and Monday’s game at No. 14 Virginia.
Newton had started all 24 games, and was averaging 15 points. It is not the first time he gets into trouble. He was also suspended last February and had to miss the final three games of the season.
He watched from the bench as his teammates stepped up and put away the upstart Yellow Jackets 70-61.
Senior captain Davon Reed led the Hurricanes with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Reed played some point guard in place of Newton, as did freshmen Bruce Brown and D.J. Vasiljevic, the Australian three-point specialist who scored 13 points, as did fellow freshman Dewan Huell.
Sophomore center Ebuka Izundu was added to the starting lineup Wednesday in place of Newton. The other starters were Brown, Reed, Anthony Lawrence, and Kamari Murphy, who grabbed eight rebounds.
The Canes opened the game with a three-pointer by Reed and a thunderous dunk by Murphy. They traded leads with the Yellow Jackets, went ahead 24-17 on a Vasiljevic three and a three-point play by Reed, and maintained the lead for the rest of the half.
Miami was up 38-32 at intermission. Georgia Tech tied it 43-43 early in the second half after a steal and three-point basket by Quinton Stephens. Reed hit a three to give UM a 48-46 lead it would never lose despite a late-game rally by the Jackets.
The Hurricanes led by as many as 13 following an 8-0 run. Georgia Tech closed the gap to 65-58 with back-to-back threes, but Miami managed to stay ahead despite a four-minute scoring drought and four turnovers in the final five minutes.
The Canes (17-8, 7-6 ACC) faced a tough test against the Yellow Jackets (15-11, 6-7 ACC), who this season had upset No. 9 North Carolina, No. 8 Florida State and No. 12 Notre Dame. Georgia Tech is the surprise team of the league after being picked second-to-last in the preseason poll. First-year coach Josh Pastner is a leading candidate for ACC Coach of the Year after lifting them from league bottom-feeder to an overachieving team poised to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2010.
Miami and Tech were jockeying for position in the conference standings, and trying to boost their resumes before March.
Freshman Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech with 18 points on Wednesday, and Ben Lammers, a 6-10 junior UM recruited heavily, added 15. Miami outrebounded Tech 31-17.
Miami is back home on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Clemson.
