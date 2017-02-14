A year after fighting for his life with cancer, he will debut as a UM starter

0:51 Former Miami pitching great Stan Jakubowski returns for Fan Fest Pause

0:27 Former Hurricane Paco Figueroa returns to Mark Light Field for Fan Fest

1:15 Former Miami Hurricane pitcher Andy Suarez remembers his time at the U

1:40 Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:58 Dog attempts great escape from vet

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak

3:15 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts after Heat's 13-game winning streak is snapped

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

1:36 Police comment on officer involved shooting in North Miami Beach