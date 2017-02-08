‘Canes with good grades land on ACC academic honor roll

The Miami Hurricanes excelled not just on the football field last season. They held their own in the classroom, too.
Outgoing quarterback Brad Kaaya, who has declared for the NFL Draft, was among four UM players chosen to the All-ACC Academic football team, which was announced Wednesday.
The others: center Nick Linder, receiver Braxton Berrios and punter Justin Vogel.
Players had to carry a GPA of 3.00 or better to receive conference academic honors.
Duke led all ACC schools on the academic list with 14 players.
In December, Wake Forest senior safety Ryan Janvion of Pembroke Pines was named the winner of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award as the top football scholar-athlete in the conference.
