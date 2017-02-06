Miami Hurricanes defensive end Demetrius Jackson selected to represent ACC in NCAA voting

University of Miami defensive end Demetrius Jackson hasn’t just excelled on the football field.
Jackson knows the importance of empowering others off the field, too.
The Atlantic Coast Conference and UM announced Monday that Jackson, who will be a redshirt junior next season, has been selected as one of three Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes who will serve on the league’s Autonomy Committee.
Jackson, along with Duke runner Madison Granger and North Carolina State softball player Harli Hubbard, will attend various ACC governance meetings and participate as members of the voting delegation at the 2018 NCAA Convention.
“To be selected as one of three student-athletes in the ACC to participate as an NCAA autonomy representative is truly a fantastic honor,’’ Jackson said in an ACC/UM-released statement. “I look forward to sharing the voice of other student-athletes throughout the ACC, while enhancing their overall collegiate experience.
“I look forward to the work ahead with my fellow ACC representative.’’
Student-athletes were given a voice in decision-making in August of 2014, when the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to restructure how schools and conferences govern themselves. A council, the release said, “is responsible for day-to-day operations of the division and includes two seats for student athletes, two for faculty and four for commissioners.”
The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences each include three student-athlete reps who vote on rule changes.
According to UM, Jackson has more community service hours than any other Hurricane student-athlete. This past fall he was awarded the ACC Top Six Award for Service and selected as UM football’s Community Service Man of the Year. He participates in 5,000 Role Models, a non-profit group in Miami “that serves as an in-school dropout prevention program.’’
On the field, the 6-3, 265-pound end, who graduated from Miami Booker T. Washington High as the Miami Herald’s 2014 Dade County Male Athlete of the Year, played in 11 games this season and posted career highs in tackles (28), tackles for loss (six) and sacks (2.5) for the nation’s 12th best scoring defense.
