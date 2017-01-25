Photo gallery: Boston College Eagles at Miami Hurricanes | Wed., Jan. 25, 2017

Miami Hurricanes players huddle before the start of a NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja’Quan Newton goes to the basket during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell dunks during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell dunks during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes forward Kamari Murphy dunks against Boston College Eagles forward A.J. Turner during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed drives against Boston College Eagles guard Jordan Chatman during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja’Quan Newton (0) is congratulate by guard Davon Reed after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown is fouled by Boston College Eagles forward Nik Popovic during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja’Quan Newton pass the ball to teammate orward Kamari Murphy (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., January 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja’Quan Newton is fouled by Boston College Eagles forward Connar Tava (2) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga gives instructions to his team during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed is fouled by Boston College Eagles guard Jerome Robinson during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown pass the ball against Boston College Eagles forward A.J. Turner during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga gives instructions to his team during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game against the Boston College Eagles at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja’Quan Newton Boston College Eagles guard Ky Bowman steals the ball during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com