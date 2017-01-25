The skinny on tonight’s UM-BC game

Coming off what Coach Jim Larranaga called “the worst half of basketball we’ve played,” the University of Miami Hurricanes hope to bounce back from a humiliating loss at Duke with a victory at home against Boston College (9 p.m. tipoff).
“We had a bad week last week,” Larranaga said on Monday. “We went on the road and allowed 96 points against Wake Forest and then went to Duke on Saturday, played a very competitive first half, but then not only let it slip away but played the worst half of basketball that we’ve played.”
Miami allowed Duke to go on a 29-3 run after halftime and erase UM’s 11-point lead. The Canes were outscored 45-22 in the second half and lost 70-58, their fourth loss in the past five games. They dropped to 12-6, 2-4 in the ACC, with their only conference wins to North Carolina State and Pitt.
Their challenge against Boston College begins with stopping freshman guard Ky Bowman, who scored 33 points with seven three-pointers against No. 9 North Carolina over the weekend. Bowman and Jerome Robinson combined for 51 points in a 90-82 loss to the Tar Heels, and proved the Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) can make life difficult for even the best ACC teams.
Larranaga said nobody could have predicted that Bowman – a former UNC football recruit -- would play such a big role as a rookie. Bowman dropped 30 points on Syracuse a few weeks ago, and is averaging 13 points per game.
“If you look at the BC roster and see what Ky Bowman has done for them, as a freshman...I don’t think anyone was talking about him being one of the best freshmen in the county,” Larranaga said. “He was not like some of the celebrated freshmen. But he is a guy playing at the highest level of college basketball, not just freshman, but almost like a fifth-year senior, like someone who’s been doing this five or six years.”
Bowman did, however, commit eight turnovers against the Tar Heels. He and Robinson have been turnover-prone, so the Hurricanes will try to capitalize on that. Miami has allowed 61.1 points per game, which ranks 11th in the nation.
UM men vs. Boston College
When: Wednesday, 9 p.m.
Where: Watsco Center, UM campus
Records: UM (12-6, 2-4 ACC), BC (9-11, 2-5 ACC)
Comments