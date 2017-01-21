Miami Hurricanes blow second-half lead, fall to Duke at Cameron Indoor

Although the University of Miami basketball team is unranked, the Duke faithful knew better than to take Saturday night’s matchup lightly after losing four of the previous six to the Hurricanes.
The blue-clad Crazies turned the volume and energy all the way up at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Long before tipoff, they were singing, dancing, mugging for ESPN cameras and taunting Canes players. Hanging from the rafters were five national championship banners and one that read: Mike Krzyzewski — NCAA Division 1 Most Career Victories.
None of that intimidated the Canes. They took an early lead, forced the Blue Devils into uncharacteristically poor shooting, opened up an 11-point halftime lead and appeared to be on the way to their third win in a row over the storied home team.
But Duke opened the second half with a 29-3 run, the Hurricanes unraveled and the Blue Devils rolled to a 70-58 victory.
UM coach Jim Larrañaga, who rarely sits down, sat on the bench, watched in disbelief and shook his head as Duke’s lead became too large to overcome. Everything that was going so right for the Canes in the first half went sour after intermission.
The building erupted when Frank Jackson’s fastbreak layup gave Duke a 39-37 lead, and it got even louder when Matt Jones’ three opened the Blue Devils’ lead to eight points.
Two years ago, the Canes (12-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) came here and shocked the eventual national champions 90-74. Last year, Miami won 80-69 in Coral Gables.
And by halftime Saturday, it seemed the Hurricanes were on their way to another victory. They led 36-25 after holding the Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3) to 0-for-8 shooting from three-point range and 28 percent shooting overall, while making six of their 12 threes and shooting 43.8 percent. Miami had a 25-19 edge on the boards and 8-1 on assists.
But it all came apart after halftime. Miami made 10 costly turnovers during Duke’s run, and nothing seemed to be falling except their chins. Duke, meanwhile, made five second-half threes and steals at critical moments.
Amile Jefferson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jayson Tatum led Duke with 14 points (12 in the second half). Jones, who was held scoreless the first half, finished with 13. And Luke Kennard added 11.
UM was led by Davon Reed’s 19 points. Bruce Brown added 15 and Ja’Quan Newton had 13. Kamari Murphy had 15 rebounds.
