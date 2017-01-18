Another running back leaves the Miami Hurricanes’ football program

Another running back has departed early from the University of Miami.
The university announced Wednesday afternoon that Gus Edwards, who would have been a redshirt senior for the 2017 season, is transferring from the school.
Earlier this month, Joe Yearby, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015, left for the NFL Draft.
“Gus indicated to me that he would like to explore the possibility of other opportunities to continue his football career and we have given him permission to do that,’’ UM football coach Mark Richt said in a statement released by Miami.
The 6-1, 230-pound Edwards is from Staten Island, N.Y., and previously notified people inside the UM athletic department that he was exploring other options.
He appeared in 35 games over three seasons, making one start. His career numbers: 186 carries for 977 yards and 12 touchdowns.
This season, Edwards had 59 carries for 290 yards and one touchdown.
In 2017, Mark Walton will continue to be the top runner, with rising sophomore Travis Homer now the favorite for the No. 2 spot.
