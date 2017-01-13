Former UM star Sam Shields charged with marijuana possession

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields, the former University of Miami standout, was charged on Thursday with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia for a search that occurred on Oct. 19.
According to the police report obtained by WBAY-TV, authorities showed up at his home “on suspicions of drug-related activity associated with that residence based on parcel sent through the U.S. Mail.”
The report says he opened the door holding “a blunt” and gave permission to the police to search his house. They found “several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana.” They also found muffins and candy believed to contain edible marijuana.
Shields spent most of the season on injured reserve due to a concussion. He was signed by the Packers in 2010 as an undrafted free agent after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession.
