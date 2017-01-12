Photo gallery: Notre Dame at Miami | Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu (15) battles for a rebound against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Austin Torres Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Austin Torres (1) in the first half as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga pleads at the official in the first half as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) gestures on the court as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Martinas Geben (23) defends as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) drives to the basket as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) battles his way inside as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Martinas Geben (23) defends as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) drives to the basket as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown (11) passes to Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Kamari Murphy (21) in the first half as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga shouts towards the official in the second half as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) attempts to motivate the crowd to make some noise late in the second half as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasiljevic (4) hits a three pointer in the second half as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Kamari Murphy (21) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson (35) scramble for a loose ball in the second half as as the University of Miami hosts Notre Dame at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017.
