Far away from backyard kangaroos, Aussie guard DJ Vasiljevic leading UM on, off court

Once his teammates got past the questions about kangaroos and koala bears, and began to understand his accent, they realized what University of Miami coaches discovered the moment they started recruiting Dejan “DJ” Vasiljevic: This Aussie can play.
The Australian freshman combo guard can shoot the three like nobody’s business; and now, after a few months under the tutelage of Coach Jim Larranaga, he can defend, too.
The coaching staff of 20th-ranked Notre Dame, Miami’s home opponent on Thursday, surely has warned the Fighting Irish to be aware of No. 4.
Vasiljevic led the Hurricanes with 18 points on six three-pointers in a loss at Syracuse last week. He has come in off the bench and provided a spark in every game this season, and is a big reason the Hurricanes are 11-3.
“He’s a very mature, conscientious young man,” Larranaga said. “When he first arrived, I said offensively he’d have no trouble because he’s smart, can shoot, can handle. His challenge would be on the defensive end of the floor. But I’ve been very, very impressed with how he’s been able to defend.”
His teammates are equally impressed.
“DJ spreads the floor for me,” said starting freshman guard Bruce Brown, who averages 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. “Every time he’s on the floor, Coach L is telling me to find him. He makes shots. I love assists, so every time I’m pushing the ball, I’ve got to know where DJ is because he’s going to run to the three-point line and he makes it most of the time.”
Vasiljevic, a Canadian native of Serbian roots, moved to Melbourne, Australia at age 6. Both of his parents were semi-pro handball players, but his love was basketball. He starred on the Australian U17 and U19 national teams, and UM coaches noticed him when he played against Yale and Cal when those teams traveled Down Under in the summer of 2015.
Assistant UM coach Adam Fisher flew down to meet him, and “fell in love with the kid,” Larranaga said. “He told me we really need to make a push for DJ.”
Larranaga never saw Vasiljevic play in person before offering him a scholarship, but he had a strong hunch from phone calls and video. His intuition proved right.
Vasiljevic, who is studying business management and economics, quickly emerged as a leader. He feels comfortable offering senior Davon Reed shooting tips, suggests plays to the coaching staff, and keeps the freshmen in line.
“He’s happy, and he keeps us together,” Brown said. “We freshmen have a group chat, and he’s constantly texting in it. He tells us to leave for the gym at this time, be there at that time. He’s always getting on us to do our schoolwork, doesn’t let us procrastinate. He’s a great teammate.”
Thursday: UM men vs. No. 20 Notre Dame
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Watsco Center, UM campus
Records: UM (11-3, 1-1), Notre Dame (14-2, 3-0)
TV/Radio: ESPN, WQAM-560 AM
Scouting Report: The Hurricanes have won 21 straight games at home, and are 8-0 at home this season. They beat Notre Dame 68-50 when when they played last season. The Irish are experienced and excellent free throw shooters. UM will be wearing throwback uniforms from the 1960s.
