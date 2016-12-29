UM football fan escapes a butt-kicking contest with a one-legged man

A hit-and-run strategy allowed a University of Miami football fan to escape before he got into a fight with a one-legged West Virginia University fan.
The encounter occurred in a Camping World Stadium restroom during Wednesday night’s Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando. While UM put a 31-14 whipping on West Virginia, a fan of each team got into a short, unusual altercation.
According to Complex Sports, the West Virginia fan objected to the Hurricanes fan cutting in the line awaiting urinal use. Maybe it was that. Maybe it was the crushing dominance of the Hurricanes defense. Or the officiating calls that had West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen in a continuous state of conniption. Whatever, the two fans wound up yelling face to face.
The video posted by TMZ Sports shows the West Virginia fan, whose left leg was replaced by a prosthetic, threatening to use the Hurricanes fan instead of the urinal. Shortly after that, the smaller Hurricanes fan punches the larger West Virginia fan and scampers out of the restroom at great speed for someone with a full enough bladder to use a stadium restroom. The West Virginia fan, who claimed he’s done prison time, follows slowly and gets in a parting verbal shot.
