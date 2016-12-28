Miami Hurricanes defeat West Virginia Mountaineers

University of Miami coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane's Ahmmon Richards after the Hurricanes defeated Pittsburgh 51-28 Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Richards, who led all receivers Saturday with eight catches for 144 yards — breaking his own single-game UM freshman receiving record.
University of Miami coach Mark Richt talks about the Hurricanes' 51-28 victory over Pittsburgh snapping a four-game losing streak Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. “They’ve shown a lot of fight and a lot of resiliency. It’s tough to lose four in a row and still keep your heart and soul and effort going," Richt said about his team.