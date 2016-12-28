Led by MVP Brad Kaaya and a fierce defense, University of Miami wins first bowl game in a decade

Down 7-0 and gasping for breath, the Miami Hurricanes’ offense went from sickly to sensational in about six minutes Wednesday.
Quarterback Brad Kaaya threw three touchdown passes to close out the first half, came back with another early in the third quarter, and after looking woefully out of sorts, led the Canes to a 31-14 Russell Athletic Bowl victory over No. 14 West Virginia.
Led by Russell Most Valuable Player Kaaya and a fierce defense, Miami ended its season with five consecutive victories to finish 9-4 and bust a decade-long streak of bowl losses, winning its first bowl since 2006.
The Hurricanes, who conquered their highest-ranked opponent since beating No. 12 Florida in September 2013, had not won five straight games to close out a season since their 2001 national championship campaign.
The Mountaineers’ only previous losses this season were to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. They dropped to 10-3.
Much of the game was ugly, and it was rough and physical from the start.
Kaaya, after the first quarter, had completed 4 of 8 passes for 14 yards.
At one point he was 5 of 13 for 29 yards.
After that: 9 of 9 for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
His final numbers: 24 of 34 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
The Canes’ defense held the Mountaineers to 229 total yards, 95 of that on the ground.
Of Miami’s 363 yards, 81 came rushing.
UM’s comeback began when speedy freshman All-American Ahmmon Richards took a pass from Kaaya on the right side and outraced the defense clear across the field for a 51-yard touchdown that took all of 14 seconds and tied the score at 7-7 with 6:30 left in the second quarter.
Next, senior Malcolm Lewis culminated a six-play, 59-yard drive with a 3-yard catch in the back of the end zone to make it 14-7 with 2:11 left in the second quarter.
Then, junior Braxton Berrios leaped for a 26-yard touchdown pass to culminate a five-play, 70-yard drive that took 52 seconds and gave UM a 21-7 lead with 27 seconds left in the half.
UM, which won the opening toss, came out in the second half, and within four minutes, had a 28-7 lead when gifted tight end David Njoku, a redshirt sophomore expected to declare for the NFL Draft, caught a 23-yard pass from Kaaya. West Virginia safety Jarrod Harper had Njoku’s ankles in his grasp, but the former high school national high-jump champion leaped away and sprinted into the end zone.
West Virginia later scored on a four-yard run by quarterback Skyler Howard, but Michael Badgley came back and kicked a 30-yard field goal to put UM up 31-14.
The Hurricanes won the toss, deferred and looked dominant at the start.
On third-and-five from the WVU 30, UM defensive end Chad Thomas pounded Howard and forced him to fumble. Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton recovered, and the Canes took over at the Mountaineers’ 41-yard-line.
But UM’s offense went backwards twice, was flagged for a false start, had an incomplete pass and punted.
The Mountaineers took over and drove to the UM 46 until a couple of brick walls hit them. On first-and-10 from the 46, freshman All-American linebacker Shaquille Quarterman sacked Howard for a loss of nine yards. Defensive tackle Courtel Jenkins then pummeled Howard on the next play for a loss of 13.
Jenkins was wired, thrusting his arm in the air while running jubilantly.
Two plays later, the Mountaineers punted.
This time, UM gained a mere three yards, which included a false start, punting from its 11.
Enter UM freshman special teams standout Travis Homer, who slammed into punt returner Gary Jennings and was penalized for interference on what officials ruled a fair catch signal.
The 15-yard penalty gave the Mountaineers a first down at the UM 39. Three subsequent rushes, including a 24-yarder by Howard and the 6-yard trip into the end zone by Kennedy McKoy, gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
