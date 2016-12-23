Miami’s Mark Richt makes newest comments Friday regarding Brad Kaaya, David Njoku and NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt went on the radio Friday to talk about his team and the Russell Athletic Bowl.
WQAM-560 host Joe Rose asked Richt about junior quarterback Brad Kaaya and redshirt sophomore tight end David Njoku’s latest status regarding the NFL Draft.
"Have you had a chance to talk to them about [what their NFL Draft decisions will be] after this game? Or are you waiting until after this game to have that big 'Should I stay or should I go' discussion?"
"We’ll wait till it’s over,'' Richt replied. "Those guys, really and truly, they want to finish this season well. Then they have to figure out what they want to do. I’m probably more curious than they are sometimes. Brad, especially, well both of them are focused on this game. Let’s play this thing and do the best we can for everybody. I’m really appreciative of the approach they’ve taken with it."
“Can you get a feel by their body language or the way they’re acting as well?” Rose asked.
"No, I would say they’re enjoying this moment but you never.. I mean, they enjoy it anyway so I can’t tell,'' Richt said. "They’re working hard. They’re wanting to have a great finish of this year and we’ll just see what happens."
Njoku is expected to announce his intention to turn pro after the bowl game. The general feeling among those close to the program is that Kaaya also is leaning toward announcing his intention to enter the draft. However, the bowl is yet to be played and that decision is yet to be publicized.
On Friday afternoon, InsideTheU.com of 247Sports.com, reported through sources that Kaaya is expected to turn pro.
Kaaya recently set the all-time UM passing yards record. He now has 9,686 career yards in three seasons.
The Hurricanes are leaving for Orlando today to prepare for the Russell Athletic Bowl. Many of them are car-pooling and some are trying to arrive early enough to take in a theme park. Miami (8-4) is staying at the Rosen Plaza Hotel and will have a team meeting tonight. West Virginia (10-2) is at the Renaissance Orlando Resort.
The Russell Athletic Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Camping World Stadium.
