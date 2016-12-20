No. 11 UM women play Maine today in holiday tournament final

Katie Meier’s 11th-ranked University of Miami women’s basketball team gave her a nice birthday present on Monday -- a 75-35 win over Coppin State -- and hope to follow that up with a victory over Maine Tuesday afternoon in the final of the Miami Holiday Tournament.
Tipoff is at 5 p.m. at the Watsco Center on the UM campus. Fans are invited to arrive early and pose for photos on court with Sebastian the Ibis, who will be dressed in a Santa Claus suit.
The Canes (10-1) were led by Adrienne Motley and Erykah Davenport against Coppin State. They combined for 12-of-16 shooting, and each scored 15 points. They likely would have scored more had they stayed in the game longer.
Maine’s leading scorer is senior guard Sigi Koizar (14.8 ppg). If Miami wins, it will be the team’s first 11-game win streak since 2011-12.
