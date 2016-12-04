Miami Hurricanes to meet West Virginia in Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 28

Last year it was a snowy Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, for the Miami Hurricanes.
This year it will be a warm Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando.
The Hurricanes (8-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) are headed to Orlando to meet West Virginia University (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Russell Athletic Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium.
This will be the first game between the Big East rivals since 2003, when then-No. 2 Miami won 22-20 in the Orange Bowl Stadium.
The Hurricanes, seeking their first bowl victory since 2006, lead the series 16-3, including victories in the past six meetings.
The Mountainers — No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings — had a strong season, finishing behind Oklahoma (10-2, 9-0) in the conference. Oklahoma State, which beat West Virginia, finished 9-3 and 7-2 in the Big 12.
West Virginia won its first six games against Missouri, Youngstown State, BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech and TCU, then lost to Oklahoma State 37-20, beat Kansas and Texas, lost to Oklahoma 56-28 and beat Iowa State and Baylor.
The 24-21 win against Baylor was on Saturday.
The Mountaineers are 45th nationally in scoring offense and 36th in scoring defense. They’re 78th in total defense and 12th in total offense.
The Hurricanes are 35th in scoring offense and 13th in scoring defense. Miami is 27th in total defense and 54th in total offense.
You probably know Camping World Stadium as the Citrus Bowl, where Miami last represented the ACC in the Russell on Dec. 28, 2013 in a 36-9 loss to Louisville.
The Canes also played there on Dec. 29, 2009, in the Champs Sports Bowl during a 20-14 loss to Wisconsin.
The stadium underwent a $207.7 million reconstruction in 2014 that, according to the stadium’s website, “yielded a 90-percent all-new stadium.’’
