Miami Hurricanes to meet West Virginia in Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 28

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

0:51 UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz speaks after N.C. State win

0:18 Final rally for Fidel Castro

0:36 Police raid of Opa-locka grow house captured by TV program

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

3:05 Obama scolds NC crowd for booing Trump supporter

2:03 Crowds in Miami rally on Calle Ocho for reforms in Cuba (Spanish)

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'