Video: Highlights from UF’s 65-56 win over UM

The Canes lost 65-56 to the Gators despite holding Florida scoreless the first five minutes of the second half. Miami freshmen Bruce Brown (15 pts) and Dewan Huell (10 pts, 6 rebounds) played key roles. Davon Reed added 12 points for UM.
The Gators (6-1) were led by Kasey Hill’s (16 pts) and Keith Stone (15 pts).
“I thought we played very well to start the game and to start the second half,” said UM coach Jim Larrañaga. “But as the game wore on, in the second half especially, our offense was not clicking.”
Miami is back home Wednesday night at 7 against Rutgers in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge.
