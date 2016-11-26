Miami defense gets ‘punched in the face’ but fights back in win over Duke

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro Pause

1:12 UM QB Brad Kaaya speaks about NFL Draft status after Duke victory

0:36 Canes warm up on Senior Day

4:41 UM's defensive coordinator Manny Diaz on Adrian Colbert

0:44 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem