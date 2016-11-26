UM QB Brad Kaaya speaks about NFL Draft status after Duke victory

University of Miami coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane's Ahmmon Richards after the Hurricanes defeated Pittsburgh 51-28 Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Richards, who led all receivers Saturday with eight catches for 144 yards — breaking his own single-game UM freshman receiving record.
University of Miami coach Mark Richt talks about the Hurricanes' 51-28 victory over Pittsburgh snapping a four-game losing streak Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. “They’ve shown a lot of fight and a lot of resiliency. It’s tough to lose four in a row and still keep your heart and soul and effort going," Richt said about his team.
University of Miami's coach Mark Richt says Mark Waltons' third quarter touchdown run was one of the greatest he has ever seen. Walton says it's time to move on from their loss to the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.