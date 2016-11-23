Richt and Diaz figure two more recruiting classes can make UM into a top contender

0:52 UM coach Mark Richt speaks about WR Ahmmon Richards Pause

0:51 UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz speaks after N.C. State win

0:40 Brad Kaaya speaks about Mark Walton's running performance in Miami win over N.C. State

1:40 Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:54 Federal medical marijuana patient champions drug's use

0:44 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:19 Passengers board Adonia before setting sail for Cuba

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: Offensive language)