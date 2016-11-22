Mark Richt’s favorite musical artist? Answer may surprise you

ESPN conducted a poll of all 128 FBS coaches and asked them to name their favorite musical act.
The three top answers? Eagles, Kenny Chesney and George Strait.
Alabama coach Nick Saban confided that he has 122 songs on his iPod and they are from only four artists: Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson and Elton John.
Ohio State’s Urban Meyer went unconventional, choosing alternative rock band, Sister Hazel. And recently-fired Texas coach Charlie Strong chose DJ Khaled.
So, who do the coaches in the State of Florida like to listen to? The University of Florida’s Jim McElwain is an Earth, Wind and Fire fan. Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher likes Lynyrd Skynyrd. Willie Taggart of the University of South Florida chose Drake. Scott Frost of the University of Central Florida picked the Zac Brown Band.
Florida Atlantic’s Charlie Partridge is a U2 guy. And Ron Cooper, recently fired by FIU, chose Frankie Beverly.
The University of Miami’s Mark Richt chose an artist near and dear to his heart – his second-oldest son, David, 22, who quit playing football to become a contemporary Christian singer. He released an album called “Everybody Matters” in 2013 and studied the music business at Belmont University in Nashville, a school that produced Trisha Yearwood and Brad Paisley.
The Athens Banner-Herald published a profile on David Richt in 2013 which explains his love for music.
For see the full ESPN poll with all 128 coaches’ answers, click here.
