Miami Hurricanes defeat NC State in record-breaking performance

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA
In a fierce defensive battle with some history-making offense along the way, the University of Miami scored 24 second-half points to defeat North Carolina State 27-13 Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Miami true freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards set the single-season freshman receiving yards record for the Hurricanes with 117 yards on a career-high nine receptions, giving him 849 and breaking the previous record of 840 yards by “the Playmaker’’ Michael Irvin -- a record that was set in 1985 and stood for 31 years.
And not to be outdone, UM sophomore running back Mark Walton surpassed the coveted 1000-yard rushing mark with his 24-yard touchdown run that gave UM breathing room with 2:06 left.
Walton gained 120 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns against the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the nation.
“
UM held NC State to 119 rushing yards and raised its record to 7-4 and 4-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, improving its future bowl status with its third consecutive victory after four straight losses.
Canes quarterback Brad Kaaya completed 22 of 38 passes for 286 yards.
Scoring in the second half for UM after a 3-3 halftime tie: Walton three times with runs of 30, 1 and the 24-yard clincher; and Michael Badgley with a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
NC State (5-6, 2-5) had a third-quarter 3-yard touchdown run by Matt Dayes, the Weston Cypress Bay graduate who on Saturday became the first Wolfpack tailback since 2002 to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a season. His touchdown narrowed the UM lead to 17-10 before Badgley’s 22-yarder.
The Pack scored again on a 25-yard field goal by Connor Haskins with 5:23 left to make it 20-13.
UM had two second-half turnovers, the first career interception by freshman cornerback Malek Young, and a fumble recovery by safety Jaquan Johnson after Bra’Lon Cherry coughed up the ball on a punt return early in the fourth quarter.
A third-down pass interference by NC State with 2:56 left gave UM the first down and secured the victory.
Miami returns home next Saturday for the regular-season finale -- Senior Day -- against Duke.
Comments