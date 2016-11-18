Hurricanes and Wolfpack back to winning, so something has to give Saturday

Remember when the Miami Hurricanes had lost four games in a row, dropped out of the polls and a prospective bowl scenario was on the fringe of becoming just a tad sketchy?
Say hello to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who knows exactly what that feels like as it prepares to meet Miami (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4) started the season 4-1 before dropping games to Clemson (will be back in a bit about this game), Louisville, Boston College and Florida State. Except for Boston College, how’s that for murderer’s row?
Last week, the Pack rebounded with a 35-20 victory at Syracuse, and will play its final home game of 2016 – Senior Day – in search of a bowl-qualifying victory before its finale at nemesis North Carolina.
Miami, meanwhile, came off its second win in a row last Saturday after that nasty four-game slide and qualified for a bowl game in the process.
UM coach Mark Richt was asked this week if he notices any difference in the way programs play when they’re one game from qualifying.
“It makes it easier to motivate your team,’’ Richt said. “To me, there are two things going very positive for [NC State] from a psychological point of view. The opportunity to become bowl eligible is important to coaches and players [and] very important to fans, obviously.
“And Senior Day… is the last time these guys are going to put the pads on and play for the Wolfpack at home, and that’s an emotional time. There’s a lot of motivation that’s kind of naturally built into this thing for them.’’
So, what about Miami?
“I just want to finish out these last two games strong,’’ said senior safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who hopes to head to the NFL next season. “I just want to go into the game and play as best as I can — run and tackle like I’ve been doing. The plays will find me. I am not going to overthink it.’’
Senior safety Jamal Carter said he wants to make an “impact” for the younger players. “I’m trying to go all out for these last few games — give my team my all and show these young guys how to finish.’’
Miami true freshman and team tackle leader (tied with Corn Elder, with 61) Shaquille Quarterman knows how to start, finish and excel in between: “Everybody’s working. Everybody’s grinding it out…,’’ Quarterman said. “Just keeping up the everlasting fight of getting to the ball, hunting the ball, hunting the tackle for loss, getting your cleats across the line of scrimmage.’’
The last time these teams met in Raleigh was the 2008 regular-season finale. Miami was 7-4 going into the game and North Carolina State needed a victory to qualify for a bowl. The Pack, which belongs to the Atlantic Division of the ACC and thus does not play Miami often, won 38-28.
The Canes took the last game 44-37 at home in 2012, when UM quarterback Stephen Morris threw for a school-record 566 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning 62-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett with 19 seconds left.
In Saturday’s chapter, Matt Dayes, a senior running back out of Weston Cypress Bay High, needs only 61 yards to become the Wolfpack’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2002.
Also, the Hurricanes will contend with a Pack team that ranks fourth nationally in rushing defense (99.4 yards allowed per game), ninth in fumbles recovered (11) and 20th in total defense (344.4 yards allowed).
Individually, defensive end Bradley Chubb is tied for third in the nation with 17.5 tackles for loss and has eight sacks.
The Pack is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Ryan Finley, who threw for a career-best 340 yards and surpassed 300 yards for the third consecutive game.
As for that Clemson game that began NC State’s four-game losing streak, it’s one that left most college football fans shaking their heads.
Tied 17-17 against then-No. 3 Clemson on Oct. 15, NC State drove down the field for what appeared would be a game-winning 33-yard field goal with two seconds left. But Kyle Bambard’s kick went wide right and Clemson won in overtime.
A month later, the Pack, like UM, appears to be headed in a positive direction. On Saturday, something has to give.
“Miami hasn’t played them that often,’’ Richt said, “so it’ll be a new experience for all of our players. I’ve been there a few times back in the day when I was at Florida State. Very rough place to play. Their crowd does a beautiful job, and we’re looking forward to that challenge.’’
