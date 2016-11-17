Miami, FIU move back football games to 2019 and 2021

The Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers have agreed to push back their two scheduled football games.
As it stands, FIU will visit Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in 2019; the Hurricanes will then travel a few miles west to visit FIU in 2021.
The two teams had originally scheduled games in 2018-19.
The games were switched because Miami needed a home game in 2019. The second game was moved back because Miami did not have availability on its 2020 schedule.
Miami and FIU have only played twice, most famously in 2006 when the two teams brawled at the Orange Bowl resulting in 31 suspensions between the teams.
The Hurricanes are 2-0 against the Panthers, winning 35-0 in 2006 and 23-9 the following season.
