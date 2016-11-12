Miami Hurricanes defeat Virginia on the road to become bowl-eligible

CHARLTOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – Miami’s patchwork offensive line came through stunningly, its defense dominated and the Hurricanes defeated Virginia 34-14 Saturday to become bowl eligible.
It was UM’s first victory at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville since 2008. The Canes (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost their past three games at Virginia (2-8, 1-5).
With Alex Gall making his first start at center, usual left guard Kc McDermott making his first start at left tackle and Tyler Gauthier making his first start at left guard, the Canes ran for 222 yards of its 450 total, the most UM rushing yards against any Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this season.
Defensively, UM held the Cavaliers to 289 total yards – 207 passing and 82 rushing. The Canes had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and forced three fumbles.
UM freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards had his third 100-yard game Saturday, catching three passes for 100 even, including a career-long 77-yard touchdown.
Tailback Mark Walton ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Virginia got on the scoreboard first after a freakish play gave the Cavaliers an interception on UM’s first offensive play of the game. At first-and-10 from the UM 13, Kaaya lofted a pass into the arms of tight end Chris Herndon, who had the ball taken right out of his hands by star linebacker Micah Kiser.
Kiser ran down the left sideline into the end zone, sending the crowd of 39,867 into a frenzy. But the touchdown was called back because Kiser’s foot was out of bounds at the 18. The Cavs scored on Mizell’s 2-yard rush five plays later giving Virginia the 7-0 lead with 10:29 left in the quarter.
The Canes made it 7-7 with a 75-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown rush by Joe Yearby. During the drive, fellow tailback Mark Walton had a couple of outstanding plays. On fourth-and-1 from midfield, Walton rushed 26 yards down the left side of the field to bring UM to the UVA 24. Three plays later, Walton bulldozed his way through multiple defenders to get 13 yards and set up Yearby’s score.
UM scored early in the second quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Michael Badgley, the 18th in 18 attempts from 40-49 yards in the junior’s career.
David Njoku’s 7-yard catch from Kaaya later in the second quarter gave the Canes a 17-7 lead, and after a Virginia touchdown narrowed UM’s lead to 17-14, Badgley’s 44-yard field goal early in the third quarter put the Canes up 20-14.
Richards’ 77-yarder gave the Canes breathing room and Walton’s 15-yard run with 11:17 left in the game put UM up by 20 points and insured the victory.
UM travels to Raleigh, North Carolina next Saturday to play North Carolina State at 12:30 p.m.
