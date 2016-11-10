Miami DT Courtel Jenkins won’t make trip to Virginia. Linder out for season, Darling doubtful.

The Hurricanes (5-4, 2-3 ACC) released their injury report Thursday for the Miami at Virginia (2-7, 1-4) football game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Charlottesville, and it’s bad news.
Nick Linder, who has started 22 consecutive games at center, is out for the season after surgery for a shoulder injury. Senior Alex Gall will get his first start at center Saturday.
Left tackle Trevor Darling, who coach Mark Richt said yesterday would play Saturday, is suddenly “doubtful’’ with a “lower-extremity’’ injury. But Darling, a source said Thursday night, is expected to travel to Charlottesville.
If Darling doesn’t play, left guard Kc McDermott could slip one spot over to tackle, and 6-5, 300-pound sophomore Tyler Gauthier, listed as the backup to right guard Danny Isidora, could go to the left guard spot.
Defensive end Demetrius Jackson, who sustained a left-knee injury at North Carolina and has missed the past three games, is expected to play Saturday. But Jackson is not expected to start, leaving Chad Thomas and Trent Harris as the starters.
“I think the guys love and respect him, but I think they feel that way about most of their teammates,’’ Richt said of Jackson after practice Wednesday. “It’s always good to have a guy back and just add more energy to the group, add more depth to the group. It’s thin right now.’’
Also new: The Miami Herald learned Thursday evening that junior defensive tackle Courtel Jenkins will not travel to the game, though the reason was not revealed. Jenkins, who has played in seven games, has 3.5 tackles for loss and eight total tackles.
Here is the injury report:
Doubtful
LT Trevor Darling – Lower Extremity
Out
CB Adrian Colbert – Upper Extremity
Out for Season
C Nick Linder – Upper Extremity
