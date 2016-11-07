Miami’s superlative young receiver breaks his own record, then earns ACC honor

Miami Hurricanes true freshman wide receiver Ahmmon Richards had a career day Saturday in UM’s 51-28 victory over Pittsburgh.
And on Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference rewarded him for it.
Richards was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his 144 receiving yards on a career-high eight receptions at Hard Rock Stadium.
The two other ACC rookies also given the weekly honors: Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois and Wake Forest defensive back Jessie Bates III.
For the second time this season, Richards set Miami’s single-game receiving record for a true freshman. The 6-1, 192-pound Richards, out of Wellington High, had 142 receiving yards on four catches in UM’s Sept. 17 victory over Appalachian State – Richards’ first career road game.
“It was just a great day, I guess,’’ said Richards, who finished the first half with five catches for 83 yards. “The coaches were trusting me. And [quarterback] Brad [Kaaya], he trusted me also. They ran a lot of man, so we just took advantage of that.’’
When asked what it felt like to break his own true-freshman record, Richards, who ranks fourth for most receiving yards by a UM freshman with 632, broke into a wide grin.
“It feels good,’’ he said. “I look each week to try to get better. Honestly, it just feels good to win again.’’
What has been the key to his early success at Miami?
“I would say from the summer, trusting [receivers] coach [Ron] Dugans and what he’s teaching me,’’ Richards said. “I’m just trusting the coaching staff and it’s paying off.’’
UM coach Mark Richt has lauded Richards from the day he arrived on campus.
“Ahmmon is a guy that we know can run,’’ Richt said Saturday after the game. “We know [he] can track a ball deep. We know he can adjust to a deep ball well. He has a wonderful skillset, just a sharp kid, and a guy that can come in as a true freshman and perform like he has performed overall, has been great.”
UM quarterback Brad Kaaya, who also had an excellent performance by throwing for four touchdowns and running for another, praised his top freshman pass-catcher, saying he had grown “immensely’’ since arriving at Miami.
“He’s just becoming a very versatile wide receiver,’’ Kaaya said. “And he’s only a freshman, which is crazy.’’
The Hurricanes (5-4, 2-3 ACC) were off Monday, but will resume practice Tuesday to prepare for a road game at Virginia (2-7, 1-4).
▪ Also on Monday, the ACC announced that the Miami at North Carolina State game on Nov. 19 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and be televised regionally on the ACC Network.
