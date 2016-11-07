Miami’s superlative young receiver breaks his own record, then earns ACC honor

0:45 Miami freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards talks about his record-breaking day Pause

0:27 Miami defensive end Chad Thomas talks about his fumble recovery which led to a TD

0:31 Miami coach Mark Richt talks about Ahmmon Richards, who had eight catches for 144 yards

1:41 Brother-sister basketball duo from Denmark arrive in Miami

2:23 Miami coach Mark Richt recaps the teams loss to the Florida State

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

2:45 Increase in Parkinson’s disease over 30 years, shows Mayo Clinic study

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown