Tuberville apologizes after lashing out at heckler

Tommy Tuberville blew his top at a heckling fan, and Monday morning apologized for his behavior.
The University of Cincinnati head coach, who was an assistant at the University of Miami from 1986-93, has been feeling heat as the Bearcats have lost four of their past five games and are in danger of not making a bowl game. According to a story in the Cincinnati Enquirer, fter their 20-3 loss to Brigham Young University on Saturday night, a fan yelled at Tuberville as he walked toward the tunnel:
“Hey, Tommy, you’re stealing! You’re stealing from this university! You’re stealing, Tommy!”
The coach looks up and snaps: “Hey, go to hell! Get a job! Get a job!”
The exchange was caught on video by WCPO-TV.
Frustrated Tommy Tuberville vs a frustrated fan after #UC loss to #BYU. .@WCPO pic.twitter.com/L6anZFpkVV— Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) November 6, 2016
Tuberville posted an apology on Twitter Monday morning:
"I don't like losing any more than our fans, donors, players and supporters. Emotions can get the best of us. I had a regrettable outburst at a moment of great frustration. I apologize for that and we will fix it. We are committed to get this thing right. We are already back at work to make this football team better. Our season is not over and we are going to keep working hard."
UC athletic director Mike Bohn also posted a statement on Twitter:
"Coach Tuberville was put in a no-win situation in front of his team last night, which resulted in an out of character response from him. He expressed frustrations from an emotional game. Our team, led by our seniors, is fully engaged with coach and his staff to fight to the finish."
