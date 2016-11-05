Miami Hurricanes snap four-game losing streak with win over Pittsburgh

Brad Kaaya looked like the old Brad Kaaya, his offensive line looked like a new line and the University of Miami offense returned to form on Homecoming Saturday, defeating Pittsburgh 51-28 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kaaya passed for four touchdowns and ran for another as Miami snapped a four-game losing streak, putting the Canes (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) within one victory of bowl eligibility. Miami’s last three regular-season games are at Virginia next Saturday, at North Carolina on Nov. 19 and home against Duke on Nov. 26.
An announced crowd of 51,796 sat through much of the first half in torrential rain, thrilled to see UM’s offensive line protect Kaaya, even if was against one of the worst pass defenses in the nation.
Pittsburgh (5-4, 2-3) came into the game ranked 125th of 128 FBS teams in pass efficiency defense, and Kaaya and his receivers took full advantage. The Panthers, however, also began the day ninth in the country in team sacks, with end Ejuan Price tied for the national lead with nine. Ejuan had none Saturday.
Kaaya completed 32 of 47 passes for 356 yards and the four touchdowns – two in the first quarter, one in the third and another in the fourth. His touchdown recipients: David Njoku and Stacy Coley, each scoring twice.
Kaaya added a 1-yard touchdown rush late in the second quarter.
Njoku finished with 86 receiving yards and the two scores on six catches.
Coley had 59 yards and his two touchdowns on nine catches.
But Ahmmon Richards led all receivers Saturday with eight catches for 144 yards — breaking his own single-game UM freshman receiving record.
UM tailback Mark Walton led all runners with 125 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Miami led 27-21 at halftime.
Defensively, the Canes had three huges plays that helped save the victory. The first occurred early in the third quarter when Kendrick Norton forced a Quadree Henderson fumble at second-and-9 from the Pitt 26. UM defensive end Chad Thomas recovered and ran 9 yards to the Pitt 8, leading to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kaaya to Coley.
The second big defensive play was safety Rayshawn Jenkins’ interception in the end zone late in the third quarter on a Pitt pass from Nathan Peterman intended for fullback George Aston.
And the final huge defensive stop was end Trent Harris’ sack of Peterman – the first by either team – with about three minutes left in the third quarter. Pitt lost 12 yards on the play and kicker Chris Blewitt’s 43-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the left upright and was no good.
