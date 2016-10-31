Andre Johnson calls it quits, scored final touchdown ‘at home’ in Miami

Andre Johnson's last touchdown fittingly came in Miami.
On Monday, the future Hall of Fame wide receiver told the Tennessee Titans he was retiring in the middle of his 14th NFL season.
Johnson, part of the University of Miami's 2001 national championship team out of Miami Senior High, ends with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.
Johnson's final traipse into the end zone came in the Titans' 30-17 victory over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 9.
“It's always great to come home,” Johnson said after that game.
One of the strongest and fastest wide receivers the NFL has seen, Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection in his 12 seasons with the Houston Texans.
Andre Johnson is the only player to play in the NFL this season that ranked in the Top 10 all-time in both receptions and receiving yards pic.twitter.com/DxKk3PHeQe— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2016
Johnson spent 12 seasons with the Texans before leaving for the Colts last year. Johnson signed with the Titans after a rough year in Indianapolis.
The third-overall pick of the 2003 draft by the Texans, Johnson had seven 1,000-yard seasons.
At Miami, Johnson caught 20 touchdown passes.
Johnson and Ken Dorsey were named co-MVPs of the 2002 Rose Bowl win over Nebraska for the championship.
Johnson caught seven passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's rout of the Cornhuskers.
This season with the Titans, Johnson was held to just nine catches for 85 yards and two scores. Johnson did not catch a pass in his final three NFL games, his last reception coming against the Dolphins.
