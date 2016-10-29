Photo gallery: Miami at Notre Dame | Sat., Oct. 29, 2016

Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame head coach Brain Kelly motions for a player during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Torii Hunter Jr. (16) is chased by Miami 's Shaquille Quarterman (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) is tackled by Miami 's RJ McIntosh during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Torii Hunter Jr. is tackled by Miami 's Shaquille Quarterman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Asmar Bilal (22) and James Onwualu (17) celebrate a sack by Bilal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
UM defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh pushes Notre Dame’s C.J. Sanders out of bounds during the first half. McIntosh’s brother Deon plays for the Irish.
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya is sacked by Notre Dame 's Asmar Bilal during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
UM’s David Njoku hauls in 2-yard touchdown pass from Brad Kaaya as Notre Dame’s James Onwualu defends in the second quarter. The touchdown was the first of 27 unanswered points from the Hurricanes after they trailed 20-0.
Notre Dame 's Kevin Stepherson (29) runs past Miami 's Jamal Carter Sr. (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Miami 's Michael Jackson recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Miami 's Ahmmon Richards (82) is tackled by Notre Dame 's Cole Luke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Josh Adams. left, runs out of the tackle of Miami 's Zach McCloud during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Donte Vaughn (35) breaks up a pass intended for Miami 's Stacy Coley (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Miami head coach Mark Richt questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Justin Yoon (19) kicks the winning 23-yard field out of the hold of Montgomery VanGorder (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame 's Justin Yoon (19) celebrates with Mike McGlinchey (68) after kicking the winning 23-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
